Mumbai Man Driving His First Brand New Car at 83 Proves it's Never Too Late

Apart from bagging a job, buying your own four-wheeler is considered one of the biggest achievements in our country. Most people toil for their whole life and save money to invest in a car while others prefer to prioritise the needs of their loved ones over their own dreams. A heart-warming story shared on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay truly describes the significance of owning a car in one’s life. The story was shared through a post on Instagram where an elderly man from Mumbai finally drives his first brand new car at the age of 83.

As quoted by Humans of Bombay, the man narrates his story and begins by saying that all his life he has prioritized giving the best education to his kids and providing for his family. He further expresses his passion for cars but says that he has been only able to buy second-hand cars to save money for the family. However, the octogenarian takes pride in the fact that he has managed to lead a comfortable life with his wife and even witnessed their children getting settled. “We even became grandparents to 6 grandchildren,” he adds.

The man then reveals that he was planning to buy another second-hand car about 6 months ago when to his surprise, his children insisted he buy a new one this time. “Papa, iss baari nayi gaadi le lo. You have deserved one your whole life!” the man recalls his kids saying. He further admits that he was filled with joy after agreeing to buy a brand new car for himself. “I felt as excited as a teenager!" he adds.

Sharing the touching moments when he got a brand new car, the man says that it was on his grandson’s 25th birthday when the family went out for a lunch and his children unveiled the new car to him. He further highlights that the feeling of owning a new car was indescribable for him and that “it was one of the most memorable days of my life.”

After getting his hands on the new vehicle, the old man is now happier than ever and claims that he drives it frequently. He has now even planned to go for a spin to Lonavala next month. At last, he concludes the inspiring tale by saying that although his grandson has turned 25, it was him who feels younger.

