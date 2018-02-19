Mumbai Man Empties Ketchup Bottle in 25 Seconds, Sets World Record

Next time you visit a Mc Donald's store, you know exactly why they have started charging extra pennies for their ketchup.Mumbai resident Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya recently entered the Guinness Book of World Records after he successfully downed an entire bottle of ketchup in a record time using nothing but a straw to achieve the bizarre feat. Sabse aage honge hindustani, amirite?In the video, the determined Upadhyay equipped with an unopened 396g (14 oz) glass bottle of tomato sauce and a drinking straw proceeds to suck down the ketchup being fully aware that he has to swallow 95% of the ketchup for his heroic attempt to be valid.What next? Upadhyaya successfully finishes the bottle in 25.37 seconds, setting a new world record."I am doing this record to prove myself as best in this amazing world in this particular record field," said the Mumbai resident in his application for the record title to Guinness World Records.The video posted on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Records on 9th Feb has nearly garnered 300K views on the platform.However, Upadhyaya is no stranger to setting records.From the fastest time to peel and eat a grapefruit, to eating most grapes in three minutes, to peeling most oranges and eating in three minutes, he has done it all. (Note: Some of the records featured have since been broken.)Others, you need to ketchup with Mr Upadhyaya.