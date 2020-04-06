Mumbai Man Marries Delhi Girl on Video Call as Coronavirus Lockdown Tweaks the Wedding Plan

Mumbai: The lockdown in the aftermath of COVID-10 outbreak has shelved many plans and events that people had scheduled for the months to come. Admissions to new classes, a business venture, travel plans, and the weddings, the pandemic has been a buzzkill.

One such couple, 29-year-old Mumbai-based merchant navy officer, Preet Singh, and Delhi girl, Neet Kaur, were scheduled to get married on April 4. But the couple went ahead with their wedding in a unique ceremony which was held on video call. Friends and family, from as far as Dubai, Canada and Australia, attended the unique ceremony too through the video call, Times of India reported.

The virtual ceremony had the guests dressed in wedding finery dancing towards the end.

The family said that they would visit the gurudwara at the earliest opportunity as the ritual would be incomplete without the blessings of waheguruji, as per Sikh tradition.

The couple had been dating for a year now after they met online. Neet’s faily was supposed to arrive in Mumbai on April 1 for the wedding. Preet, the groom, said it clicked him that the wedding could be conducted on video call too and the families agreed to it readily.







Preet was supposed to go to Goa for his bachelor party, but the lockdown shelved that too. The couple has postponed its honeymoon to Goa for now.

The online guests helped themselves to chocolates after the wedding and then broke into a dance. The bride had the date of the wedding, 4.4.2020, etched on her hand with the mehndi. “The hardest part is not seeing each other after the ceremony, but the fact that we are married is good enough for me,” Preet was quoted as saying by the TOI.