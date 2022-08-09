Mumbai Man Seeks Sisters on Tinder After 'Feeling FOMO' on Raksha Bandhan All His Life

Tinder and other dating apps have attempted to fast-track the process of finding love, but it doesn’t always end well and doesn’t always end in love. But a man made the most of it while it’s here, and used the dating app to find a sister for himself on Rakshabandhan. “Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan [sic],” his Tinder bio reads. If you think that’s ridiculous, then brace yourself. The man’s strategy worked and he did actually find himself not one but two sisters to celebrate Rakshabandhan with.

The man thanked Tinder for helping him find two sisters for Rakhi. “Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I’m so excited [sic],” he wrote on Reddit under r/Mumbai.

The Reddit user explained how he had been feeling FOMO for all his life on Rakshabandhan as he didn’t have a sister and thus no one to tie him a Rakhi or for whom he could buy gifts. He started changing his bio to one looking for a sister for the past two years, for two weeks before Rakshabandhan. This year, he got lucky.

In a similar case recently, a Kerala man went viral on Twitter for using the dating app Bumble to look for an apartment in Mumbai. A recent tweet shared by a user on the social media platform shares screenshots of a man’s Bumble profile where he is requesting potential matches to help him find a place in Mumbai.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the man did not hide his intentions. The Bumble bio of the man begins with an introduction where he clearly states his intentions, “Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai.”

no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in bombay

A Twitter user commended the ‘genius’ move, writing, “On Bumble, many search for a place in heart, but he is searching for a place in a flat.”

