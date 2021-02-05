Mumbai Man Sentenced to Jail for 8 Years After Stabbing His Wife for Eating Curd

Two years after a man from Mumbai repeatedly stabbed his wife for eating curd, he has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment by a sessions court.

According to a report by Times of India, in September 2019, the victim - Ranjana - had brought home curd given to her by her mother. Her husband, Sachin, saw her eating the curd and questioned her. He also said that it looked like a cat had eaten the curd. When Ranjana asked him why he had compared her to a cat, Sachin got angry. They started an argument and Sachin kicked her. He continued to beat her while she asked him for the reason. Angered, he picked up the knife lying nearby and stabbed her with it. Injured, she raised an alarm.

The landlord's son-in-law heard her and rescued her. By then, Sachin had fled the scene. Ranjana, a mother of two, had to be hospitalised for a month as she recovered from her injuries.

Sachin, now accused of attempt to murder, was traced and arrested. He has been in jail since then. According to Ranjana who testified against him, the accused was unemployed and would often abuse her while drunk. The accused had initially claimed that Ranjana had injured herself after she fell down. The court refuted his argument. The judge ruled that the sufferings of Ranjana cannot be ignored and sentenced him to jail.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported.

A few weeks ago, a 60-year man was stabbed and critically injured after an argument with another person over the distribution of onion salad in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri.

In November 2020, a 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death here for exhausting his mobile internet data. According to the police, the family members found the victim, bleeding profusely, at the roof of the house late on Wednesday night and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead. The accused had fled after stabbing his younger brother and was arrested from the railway station.