Mumbai Man Wanted to Sell His Bike, Buyer Zooms Away with it on Pretext on Test Drive

A man in Mumbai's Vasai had a lesson of his life last weekend when he lost his motorcycle being stolen right in front of his eyes i broad daylight. What may sound like a scene from a comedy film actually turned real life shocker for an engineering student who wanted to sell his two-wheeler, but ended up losing it, the Times of India reported.

The seller had wanted to sell off his motorcycle and as is the practice in digitised world, he posted an ad about it on an online platform. What followed was a shocker that he will never forget.

He was approached by sellers on who showed interest in buying the vehicle. Two of them reached to him in Vasai on Saturday and asked for a test drive on the bike. The seller obliged and gave the keys of his vehicle that he wanted to sell to the duo. Least did he know that he would be in for a shock. The duo took the keys, sat on the bike and zoomed away to never return.

The victim has now filed a police complaint to look for his bike. The police have filed a case of theft. The CCTV footage is also being screened to nab the culprits.