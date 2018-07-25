GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Mumbai Man's Chat With Zomato Executive Will Give You a Crash Course in Shuddh Hindi

*grabs dictionary*

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 25, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Man's Chat With Zomato Executive Will Give You a Crash Course in Shuddh Hindi
Image credits: @Pareshaan_aatma / Twitter
Customers are always on the verge of a meltdown when their demands aren't met. This often results in frustrated chats with the poor customer care executives who are usually at the receiving end. But there are instances where interactions with the customer care executives turn hilarious, even go insanely viral on the Internet.

Shadwal Srivastava, a Mumbai resident, had recently ordered food from Zomato -- a restaurant search and discovery service -- and was wondering when he'd receive his food. Hungry, Srivastava, decided to escalate (it's food, after all) the matter to a Zomato customer care executive.

Srivastava, however, decided to engage in a conversation with the executive in shuddh Hindi. To his surprise, the official was a total sport. The resulting convo between the two turned out hilarious.

"I really wasn't expecting the customer support guy at @ZomatoIN to play along with my shuddh hindi gig," wrote Srivastava who goes by the @Pareshaan_aatma handle on Twitter. He also attached a bunch of screenshots of the chat, that can double up as a crash course in Hindi.






In case you need a translation for words mentioned here, we've got you covered:

1) Shesh -- Remaining
2) Bhojan Grahan -- Having the food
3) Uchit -- Appropriate/reasonable
4) Paryaapt -- Sufficient/adequate
5) Nishtha -- Loyalty/allegiance
6) Pratha -- Tradition
7) Ashobhidha -- Inconvenience
8) Dushkaarya -- Bad deed
9) Bhaagidaar -- Partner
10) Baadhit -- Restricted

However, this isn't the first time Zomato's quirkiness has caught the attention of social media. Last year, a Mumbai resident had used the service to order a cake and didn't leave a message to be written on it.

This resulted in bakery ending up writing generic delivery instructions on the cake - "No garlic, food must be spicy."







After a few chuckles and explanation by Zomato, to make up for their error, the restaurant-aggregator decided to send another cake to Iyengar. Apologising to her, the cake read, "Sorry from Zomato, this cake is not spicy."


Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...