Mumbai Monsoon: Residents Take to Twitter to Share the Joy of Rains

The city of dreams woke up to showers that brought respite to people from the ongoing heat carnival. Two days after the weather department gave an alert, Mumbai received moderate showers, thanks to the southwest monsoon that reached the shores of the city.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to a heavy downpour in the city. Visuals from Kings Circle, Matunga East. pic.twitter.com/tySdEqEBa6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

The continuous showers brought the mercury down to less than 30 degrees Celsius and the cool-headed Mumbaikars showcased their celebrations on social media. Like the roads of Mumbai pounded with heavy showers, the Twitter space too got flooded with visuals of the city under quite a magnanimous wet spell.

Mumbai has been experiencing rain for two days now and the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for today. Here are some of the posts that Mumbaikars shared to welcome the showers in their home city.

One user wrote, “Mumbai Rains, clearly it is evident that it is my favourite season.”

#MumbaiRains clearly it’s evident that it’s my fav season ☔️😍😛 pic.twitter.com/CrceLsbxkL — Gypsy Soul 🌻🕶 (@ProOverThinkker) June 21, 2022

Another user laid out her perfect rainy day which includes tea, a book, and of course, the mesmerising views. Check it out.

Mumbai rains and this beautiful view from my balcony ♥️♥️♥️… I am so in love with the weather. Enjoying it with tea and my favourite book. pic.twitter.com/ED0VxBIf6i — swapna (@swapnarchives) June 21, 2022

“Buying your first umbrella for the Mumbai Rains is a feeling so special!” wrote this user.

Buying your first umbrella for the #MumbaiRains is a feeling so special!💓 pic.twitter.com/x6stIKRQOT — Vatsala Sharma (@vatsala_sharmaa) June 20, 2022

This user posted some rather scary visuals with dark clouds all over Mumbai. Although scary, it still deserves a second look, doesn’t it?

Gm

.

Rainy Sundays 🌧

.

Mumbai Rains , Mumbai Monsoon pic.twitter.com/Xk8aJG7loX — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) June 19, 2022

While many celebrated the arrival of rains in Mumbai, some far-sighted users shared the days when the soothing showers will turn into heavy hail.

“Mumbaikars after a few hours of incessant rain,” wrote this user, sarcastically thanking the civic body in the city for their less than adequate arrangements to manage the rain.

Mumbaikar anixously waiting for monsoon to arrive. Mumbaikar after few hour of incessant rain. Thanks BMC for their impeccable and impressive works of flooding mumbai in record time as always.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/P8e4QnN62l — Patrik (@Patrik26505229) June 20, 2022

Another user chimed in with the sentiment and wrote, “Mumbai Rains is like arranged marriage, everyone celebrating on the first day, and then…”

#MumbaiRains is like arranged marriage, everyone celebrating on the 1st day, and then… — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 20, 2022

The IMD has also predicted showers in other parts of the state of Maharashtra over this week.

