Mumbai or Venice? Maximum City Gets Maximum Rains and It's Pouring Memes

The dreadful rains are back in Mumbai. Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in the preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said.

While the situation out there may be far from ideal, netizens on the Internet tried to lift their spirits with some humour.

People in Mumbai when the monsoon rain arrives in city v/sPeople in Mumbai when its doesn't stop raining for days!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/YWGcGdRGKM— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 17, 2021

Mumbaikars are going to wake up to the beautiful view of Venice in the morning #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rZspNuvI5Y— Sana Khan (@Spysanakhan) July 17, 2021

Rain God to Mumbaikars, Why go lonavla when you can have same fun here. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MbLEacEMSl— latish kolambekar (@iamlvk) July 17, 2021

Tomorrow, Every Mumbaikar is Going to Get "Sea View" from their Balcony.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zkO4Rahm14— India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) July 17, 2021

After 60 ml of Rain in Mumbai.Mumbai-#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/uDBPrh3WCp — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) July 17, 2021

People in Mumbai waking up at midnight right now to loud sound thunder storms, lightening and heavy rain pouring outside!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vlEhCk9WiW— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to water logging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said. A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert.

