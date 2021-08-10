Mumbai Plot Facing Encroachment to be Turned Into One of City’s Largest Parks

The city of dreams will no more look like a concrete jungle lining the sea from a bird’s eye view. The next time you are on a flight and you look down on Mumbai, there is a huge chance that you will see a beautiful green spread right in the heart of the city. According to reports, Mumbai is about to get one of its largest parks, from none other than a plot under Bandra Kurla Connector that has been facing threats of encroachment for some time now. The proposed plot which connects Eastern Express Highway to Bandra Kurla Complex will soon be transformed to a garden sprawling over 1635 square metre.

The park has been visualised to have a pathway of 955 square metre and a garden area spread over 1800 square metre. The plan of having a shrub forest of 475 square metre and a Miyawaki forest of 730 square metre is also to be put in action. Not just greenery, the park will also offer ample space for exercise and games for the visitors — it will have a 400 metre long jogging track with grounds for playing football and cricket. The park will also have an open gymnasium which will be protected with a gabion wall from further erosion of the Mithi river.

Kiran Dighavkar, G North Assistant Commissioner informed TOI that they have already obtained a no-objection certificate from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to commence with the construction of the proposed park. A senior government official said that they have approached Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad for donation of sports equipment from the local area development fund, for the park project. The sports gear, the sprawling greenery and the playing grounds will sure improve the health of the locales, inspiring more people to come out in the open and practice.

The garden which will be made accessible to everyone is believed to attract the dwellers from Bandra, Santacruz, Kurla, Dharavi, Chunabhatti and other surrounding areas. The park is also predicted to curb the absence of greenery in the Bandra Kurla Complex, said a senior MMRDA official.

