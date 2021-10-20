Mumbai Police has earned a lot of praise for its social media campaigns. From addressing queries to their meme game which can beat the millennials, Mumbai Police has done it all. Now with their latest post, Mumbai Police is back to stealing hearts. The department shared a video of the Mumbai Police Band, wherein they recreated the ever-green song, Mere Sapno Ki Rani. The band was seen performing the instrumental version of the Kishore Kumar classic on the instructions of a conductor, who is also a police officer. Mere Sapno Ki Rani track was from the 1969 film Aradhana, starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. The song was composed by the legendary SD Burman.

Mumbai Police has a social media segment titled Khaki studio under which they recreate instrumental versions of iconic songs. Posting the video, the Mumbai Police took a spin on the name of the song in the comment section. They wrote, “An evergreen question and an iconic song by Kishore Kumar – Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Ayegi Tu.” A similar statement was written in Marathi too.

The clip, which is of over 4 minutes, caught the attention of social media users. And netizens are not tired of praising the police officers for their talent. One of the fans of the Mumbai Police department wrote, “Quite simply the best in India. Policing and everything else." While another said, “Mumbai Police rocks, literally.”

Check out the post –

“Hats off”, “superb”, “perfect”, “amazing”, “classic”, “superb teamwork”, and “fantastic” were some of the popular comments on the post.

Well, this is not the first time that the Khaki Studio has won hearts online. Last week, during Navratri, people were abstained from celebrating Navratri in large groups due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, to cheer people the Khaki studio played a medley of festive songs as a treat to Mumbai citizens.

