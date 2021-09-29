Mumbai Police Band's Rendition of 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' Leaves Netizens Emotional

Mumbai Police is social media’s absolute favourite. Shedding the usual stereotypes attached to police departments, the law enforcement agency has effectively used wit and humour in its social media posts to raise awareness about serious issues. However, creative social media posts aren’t the only thing that the police department is good at. It has now become the centre of attention because of its music band ‘Khaki Studious’ that has impressed the netizens with many recent performances.

The latest addition to this list is the band’s rendition of the famous Aye Watan Tere Liye from the 1986 Bollywood movie Karma. Mumbai Police shared the video on its Instagram page along with a caption where it quoted the song’s lyrics to express their patriotism. The clip shows the band’s performance along with visuals of the original song. “Khaki Studio elevates the patriotic spirit with a pleasing rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye from Karma," read the caption.

Watch it here:

Since being posted online, the video has received over 77 thousand views along with several comments from Instagram users. Reacting to the clip, users flooded the comment section with their appreciative posts for the police band and called it better than many bands in the music industry. “Brilliant exotic played by our heroes salute to them no one can compare music industry with these heroes," wrote a user.

Another commented, “Mumbai police rock we salute and respect you.”

Previously, the band had performed on the theme song of the popular Italian Netflix series Money Heist. The band’s performance on Bella Ciao- a song originally sung in protest by Italian farmers, broke the internet and social media users could not stop posting their appreciation for the rendition.

The law enforcement agency first shared a trailer and followed it with the full version video of their performance on social media.

The clip received over 6.5 lakh views on Instagram.

