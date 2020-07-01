BUZZ

Mumbai Police Call Medical Professionals 'Superheroes', Express Gratitude on Doctor's Day

To thank the medical staff for their never-dying spirit, the Mumbai Police have poured in a special tribute. Hanging a doctor's apron and stethoscope next to the Superman and Batman uniform, the Police department has honoured the real-life superheroes.

India is celebrating the National Doctors’ Day on July 1, in the remembrance of the noted physicians, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

While no single day is enough to thank doctors for their selfless service, the day makes it even more special to honour the medical staff.

During the coronavirus pandemic, doctors have been at the forefront, risking their own lives to treat the patients.

To thank the medical staff for their never-dying spirit, the Mumbai Police have poured in a special tribute. Hanging a doctor’s apron and stethoscope next to the Superman and Batman uniform, the Police department has honoured the real-life superheroes.

"The doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero's cape. We thank all the doctors for their selfless service to this city. #NationalDoctorsDay," read the post alongside the picture.

Netizens also poured in their tributes to the doctors on a special day. Here are some of the reactions:

Shri Param Bir Singh, the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, also shared a creative visual to thank doctors on their special day. He posted a picture of the doctors, with MWIB written at the bottom. It stood for 'Men and Women in Blue'.

He captioned it, "Khaki Salutes the Men And Women In Blue. #ProtectAndServe #NationalDoctorsDay."

Here are some other official tweets of the day to express gratitude towards the doctors.

