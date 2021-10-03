Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny in Movies, Says 'Choose Words, Actions Carefully'

Mumbai Police, apart from being an efficient law enforcement body in the country is also a deft hand in social media skills. The social media handle of the police force often puts out enlightening or hilarious posts, depending on the issues at hand they want to talk about. In a similar vein, the Instagram handle of the police recently shared a post on ‘misogyny’ and how not to normalise something as regressive as this. The post has been receiving a lot of likes and comments and people are praising its sensitive handling of the topic and also because it uses a bollywood movie to put across its point.

The post used some dialogues from Bollywood movies that seems to be propagating misogyny in everyday lives and called them out for showing it to the audience as the public is often much too impressed by movies.

“Cinema is a reflection of our society. Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society and cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words and actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!” they wrote while sharing the images. The pictures depicted in the Instagram post showed the sexist remarks from movies from many films over the years- from 1988 film Maalamaal to 2019 film Kabir Singh. The handle also added hashtags of #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny, #MindYourLanguage, and #WomenSafety.

“Much needed. Respect and kudos to whoever is handling this handle,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Must have been difficult to choose JUST two dialogues from Kabir Singh." said another, indicating that the entire movie was filled with instances of misogyny.

“I love the way y’all always on track with your values. Go bestie go!!!” posted another. “What a compilation! In your face, misogyny #SayNoToMisogyny,” commented a third.

What do you think about this post by Mumbai Police?

