Mumbai Police Celebrated Fifth Anniversary on Twitter with Video of its 'Meme-orable' Tweets

Mumbai police often catch attention of netizens with their witty posts used to create awareness on some important issues like wearing of helmet while driving and marinating of social distancing in the prevailing situation. This time, they have shared a compilation of tweets which they have made over the last five years. This has been done to celebrate fifth Twitter anniversary.

Those who follow Mumbai police, which made its debut on the micro-blogging platform on December 28, 2015, on Twitter may get nostalgic watching the two-minute-twenty-second long video containing compiled tweets.

Posting the video, Mumbai police tweeted how the time period of five years is really short for them.

5 years too short! No matter how much longer we ‘tweet in touch’ with Mumbaikars, it can never be enough. We compiled our nostalgia of #5YearsOnTwitter with some of our favourite tweets! Spotted your favourite here? If not, share it with #MyFavMPTweet We are all eyes to see! pic.twitter.com/U7zchaDrQ3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 29, 2020

The tweet has garnered a great response from netizens. It has received more than four thousand views and hundreds of comments. Responding to the post, netizens have posted the screenshots of their favourite tweets by Mumbai police. Tweeple have commented using the hashtag MyFavMPTweet.

One user shared the screenshot of a tweet which Mumbai police posted on the occasion of Christmas. In this post, they asked people to remain safe on the festival. The prevailing situation requires people to refrain from attending gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 . Their tweet shows an animated Santa Claus with a bag containing a face mask, sanitizer and a pair of gloves.

The same netizen posted another screenshot of a tweet through which Mumbai police asked people not to share their debit or credit card’s CVV with strangers.

Many users appreciated them for doing a great job.

I proud of Mumbai police..You are doing great work in 5 years in Twitter . pic.twitter.com/HYiSykAXxh — Harsha Dave (@HarshaDave18) December 29, 2020

Congratulations @MumbaiPolice You are doing a great job Keep it up — Truth@INDIAN✋ (@DrINCsupporter) December 29, 2020

Congratulations on #HighFiveMumbai I pray My Mumbai Police will always be on First.And other state Police need to Learn from my Police.#ProudofMumbaiPolice — Awais (@1SeedhaLadka) December 29, 2020

"How did you people miss tweets made on 29th August 2017 about Mumbai heavy Monsoon rain updates. Helped a lot of stranded people out on streets that day," tweeted a person in the comment section.

How did you people manage to miss Tweets on 29th August 2017 Mumbai heavy Monsoon rain updates Helped a lot of stranded people out on streets That day ! — (@j_amaren) December 29, 2020

Mumbai Police in July shared a hilarious meme-inspired from the film Andaz Apna Apna in order to urge people to wear face masks so that they can protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the infection.

The meme used Paresh Rawal's infamous dialogue, "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai (I am Teja, the mark is here)," from the movie and twisted it a bit to convey the intended message.

The twisted dialogue read, "Teja main hoon, mask idhar hai (I am Teja, and the mask is here)." The tweet was posted using a hashtag MaskApnaApna.