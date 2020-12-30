News18 Logo

Mumbai Police Celebrated Fifth Anniversary on Twitter with Video of its 'Meme-orable' Tweets
Mumbai Police Celebrated Fifth Anniversary on Twitter with Video of its 'Meme-orable' Tweets

Mumbai Police just celebrated five years of its debut on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter

Mumbai Police just celebrated five years of its debut on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter

Mumbai Police celebrated five years on Twitter with a special video with its most viral tweets starting from the first one in 2015.

Mumbai police often catch attention of netizens with their witty posts used to create awareness on some important issues like wearing of helmet while driving and marinating of social distancing in the prevailing situation. This time, they have shared a compilation of tweets which they have made over the last five years. This has been done to celebrate fifth Twitter anniversary.

Those who follow Mumbai police, which made its debut on the micro-blogging platform on December 28, 2015, on Twitter may get nostalgic watching the two-minute-twenty-second long video containing compiled tweets.

Posting the video, Mumbai police tweeted how the time period of five years is really short for them.

The tweet has garnered a great response from netizens. It has received more than four thousand views and hundreds of comments. Responding to the post, netizens have posted the screenshots of their favourite tweets by Mumbai police. Tweeple have commented using the hashtag MyFavMPTweet.

One user shared the screenshot of a tweet which Mumbai police posted on the occasion of Christmas. In this post, they asked people to remain safe on the festival. The prevailing situation requires people to refrain from attending gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their tweet shows an animated Santa Claus with a bag containing a face mask, sanitizer and a pair of gloves.

The same netizen posted another screenshot of a tweet through which Mumbai police asked people not to share their debit or credit card’s CVV with strangers.

Many users appreciated them for doing a great job.

/

"How did you people miss tweets made on 29th August 2017 about Mumbai heavy Monsoon rain updates. Helped a lot of stranded people out on streets that day," tweeted a person in the comment section.

Mumbai Police in July shared a hilarious meme-inspired from the film Andaz Apna Apna in order to urge people to wear face masks so that they can protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the infection.

The meme used Paresh Rawal's infamous dialogue, "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai (I am Teja, the mark is here)," from the movie and twisted it a bit to convey the intended message.

The twisted dialogue read, "Teja main hoon, mask idhar hai (I am Teja, and the mask is here)." The tweet was posted using a hashtag MaskApnaApna.


