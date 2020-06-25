Mumbai Police Celebrating the First Birthday of Its Dog Cops is the Pawsome Content We Need

In an incident that will most certainly melt your heart, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday celebrated the first birthday of three of its dogs.

Sharing a glimpse of their birthday celebration through a video on Twitter, the department said, “Look who’s turned 1 yesterday! The little puppies gifted to us in August last year by @RAKSHITAMEHTA11 will soon be vigilant sentries to shepherd the safety of Mumbaikars. Please join us in wishing Honey, Maya & Whiskey a very ‘Happy Birthday’”

As can be seen in the video all dogs are sporting a pink colour sash. In order to kick in the birthday feeling, cakes have been put before the furry animals. The room where this celebration is taking place has been decorated by balloons and a happy birthday streamer too has been put.

The adorable video has been viewed over 26 thousand times on the micro-blogging site alone. Many users have extended their wishes for the adorable dogs in the comments section.

Quite a few users extended their wishes for the adorable furry animals. A person said, “ Happy birthday Kiddos”, another one wrote, “Many happy returns of the day..may you all bring notorous criminals to books..and safety to common men...God bless”.

Some other reactions in which people extended their wishes and lauded the Mumbai Police for their gesture, included:

The three German Shepherds Honey, Maya and Whiskey will soon be joining Mumbai Police’s dog squad. All three of them were given to the police by a local resident.



