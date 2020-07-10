Mumbai Police Enlisted the Help of 'Chandler Bing' to Promote a Mask-Friendly World





The social media handle of Mumbai Police is filled with some of the most creative content on any platform. Ever since the spread of coronavirus across the nation, the Mumbai Police has been using some of the funniest memes and jokes to explain the importance of social distancing and enforcing everyone to stay at home.







As the number of COVID-19 cases across India, especially in Mumbai, are on a constant rise, the city police department once again took the help of a meme to make people understand the importance of wearing a mask. This time, they took help from one of the funniest and relatable characters from the favorite sitcoms of all times, Friends.







We all know how Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, loved to introduce itself in the TV show. During one of the episodes, when Bing meets Monica Geller’s boyfriend Dr Richard, he says the line, “Hi, I'm Chandler, and I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable.”







Twisting this a bit and putting a mask on Bing, Mumbai Police twisted the dialogue to “Hi, I'm Chandler, and I wear a mask when I’m going out.”







“The kind of ‘Friends’ for keeps! #FriendsOfSafety,” read the caption along the post.











Netizens did not leave a chance to be creative in the comments section. A user pulled out a Bing on the post, writing, “Could it 'Be' anymore safer!” to which another user replied, “I can hear chandler Bing saying that.”







I can hear chandler Bing saying that — jaideep tondon (@bh3wackopedia) July 9, 2020





Mumbai police got awesome ways to encourage people to wear masks!♥️ #MumbaiPolice — Kawaii_Myra (@myra_kawaii) July 9, 2020









Mumbai Police's meme game is still on-point!



