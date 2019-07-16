Mumbai Police Flaunts 'Khaki Swag' after #SareeTwitter Trends on Social Media

With #SareeTwitter trending on the micro-blogging site on Monday, the Mumbai Police launched its own hasthtag to honour the men in Khaki.

Known for their quirky posts, Mumbai Police took to Twitter for a shout-out to all "police friends across the country."

"Let's share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter," wrote Mumbai Police, sharing a picture of cop striking an imposing pose in the signature khaki police uniform ubiquitous in most parts of the country. It also urged police officers to tag their colleagues, quipping 'more the ‘Khakier’.”

Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitterA shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier’ pic.twitter.com/Lr2OU97o7Z — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019

The tweet has since garnered hundreds of likes, comments and retweets.

It also sent many Twitter users down the memory lane, prodding them to share pictures of their khaki-clad family members.

Here’s my dad when he joined the Maharashtra Police as a probationer in 1985 :) This was followed by 30 yrs of service to our beloved @MumbaiPolice. Proud of our extended khaki family that works tireless come rain or shine #KhakiTwitter #KhakiSwag pic.twitter.com/SvYnjf6pYD — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 16, 2019

The best Man I know❤️! lt Shri Dinesh Chandra kaushik , DSP , CRPF 🙏🏼 The man who lived only for others .. the man who inspired every bit of Chandramukhi Chautala. My father strongest .. even in heaven . pic.twitter.com/AnqpNpyvbq — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) July 16, 2019

Earlier today, #SareeTwitter started trending on the micro-blogging site as people from different walks of life shared their favourite saree pictures using the hashtag #SareeTwitter.

Celebrities and politicians chipped in and started posting their own images in their favourite sarees using the hashtags #sareeTwitter and #SareeSwag on social media.

The Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle, which boasts of nearly five million followers, has been a huge hit with users of the micro-blogging site over the past several years, courtesy the police force’s numerous one-liner public service messages laced with humour and sarcasm on cyberstalking, piracy, traffic safety and drugs.