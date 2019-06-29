Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Police Gives 'Green Signal' to Man Who Pointed Out Traffic Defunct

The Mumbai police department replied to his query and updated him with an image of the now rectified signal and wrote, "Now the signal is working properly."

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Mumbai Police Gives 'Green Signal' to Man Who Pointed Out Traffic Defunct
Image credits: Twitter.
The monsoons have arrived at Mumbai, and with it, the seasonal downpour has brought the usual sets of problems, including waterlogging, traffic congestions and overcrowded trains.

Amidst Twitter being overflowed with people complaining about their plight in the famed Mumbai rains, a user @warangTushar tweeted a video of a non-functional pedestrian signal near Nana Chowk on Grant Road in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Tushar Warang, whose profile bio says he is a social worker, wrote, "#DailyChallenge Pedestrian Signal near Nana Chowk, Grant Road is not working at all. Kindly repair it. Location:- Nana Chowk Circle, Grant Road."

He tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic for some swift action.

Replying to his Tweet, a social media handle for Mumbai's monsoon woes @mybmc wrote, ""Thank you for reaching out to us. We have requested @mybmcWardD to attend this as this come under their area."

Not only the MYBMC, the Mumbai Police too replied to Warang and wrote, "Grateful for bringing it to our notice. We have informed traffic branch. (Traffic helpline WhatsApp no.8454999999)."

However, what makes the story even more interesting is that hours after Warang had asked for the change, the Mumbai police department replied to his query and updated him with an image of the now rectified signal and wrote, "Now the signal is working properly."

Tushar too replied, "Thank you so much for such fast action which is taken by you."

