Mumbai Police Goes Upside Down With 'Paatal Lok' Meme to Promote Social Distancing

Mumbai Police’s social media handle has been appreciated a lot of times for their creative content. They have been sharing memes and jokes to aware people to stay back home and stay safe.

In their latest attempt, the Mumbai Police seems to be impressing the netizens through an OTT reference. Amazon Prime’s hit series Paatal Lok has become the current favourite of many.

With its reference, Mumbai Police has suggested that ‘Grih Lok’ or home is the safest than all other "loks" or world. They have even inverted the message, just like the makers of the show had.

"Grih-Lok is the safest! #GrihLokIsTrending #StayHome #staysafe," they captioned it.

Netizens have hailed the Mumbai Police for their creative mindset.

A user wrote, "Yaar kudos to the person who makes these meme messages," while another tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice your messages are so creative. It helps me stay calm at home in the lockdown. Thank you for keeping us entertained".

Ek hai Swarg Lok

Ek hai Darti Lok

Ek hai Patal Lok

Ghar mai raho aur bache raho Darti Lok mai 🙏 — आत्मनिर्भर-भारत-₹ (@chan755) May 19, 2020

@MumbaiPolice your messages are so creative. It helps me stay calm at home in the lockdown 😃. Thank you for keeping us entertained. — Priyanka Das (@Priyank17845570) May 19, 2020

This is not the first meme in reference to the hit series. Mumbai Police had shared another message regarding the fake news spreaders.

"When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from? #NewsFromPaatalLok #exposefakenews," read the caption. The answer is in the picture, which says, “Maine WhatsApp Pe Padha Tha".

Just like these tweets, Paatal Lok has also gathered a lot of appreciation and applause from the audience. The series is produced by Anushka Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Jagjeet Sandhu, Swastika Mukherjee, Vipin Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.