BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Goes Upside Down With 'Paatal Lok' Meme to Promote Social Distancing

Mumbai Police / Twitter.

Mumbai Police / Twitter.

Mumbai Police has suggested that ‘Grih Lok’ or home is the safest than all other "loks" or world.

Share this:

Mumbai Police’s social media handle has been appreciated a lot of times for their creative content. They have been sharing memes and jokes to aware people to stay back home and stay safe.

In their latest attempt, the Mumbai Police seems to be impressing the netizens through an OTT reference. Amazon Prime’s hit series Paatal Lok has become the current favourite of many.

With its reference, Mumbai Police has suggested that ‘Grih Lok’ or home is the safest than all other "loks" or world. They have even inverted the message, just like the makers of the show had.

"Grih-Lok is the safest! #GrihLokIsTrending #StayHome #staysafe," they captioned it.

Netizens have hailed the Mumbai Police for their creative mindset.

A user wrote, "Yaar kudos to the person who makes these meme messages," while another tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice your messages are so creative. It helps me stay calm at home in the lockdown. Thank you for keeping us entertained".

This is not the first meme in reference to the hit series. Mumbai Police had shared another message regarding the fake news spreaders.

"When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from? #NewsFromPaatalLok #exposefakenews," read the caption. The answer is in the picture, which says, “Maine WhatsApp Pe Padha Tha".

Just like these tweets, Paatal Lok has also gathered a lot of appreciation and applause from the audience. The series is produced by Anushka Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Jagjeet Sandhu, Swastika Mukherjee, Vipin Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading