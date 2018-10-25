Mumbai Police Had a Unique Way to Congratulate Virat Kohli on His 10000 Runs in ODI



No over-speeding challan here, just accolades & best wishes for more @imVkohli ! Many congratulations on your amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/JOytK0YfK2

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 24, 2018



Good to see some good copy writers in Mum Police, nice. Very creative. Keep it up!



— prakash shenoy (@prakashkgshenoy) October 24, 2018





Congratulations jay Hind Mumbai police



— Vijayraajyadav (@vijayraajyadav) October 24, 2018





It's a tie in Vizag! What a match!#TeamIndia lead the 5 match ODI series 1-0#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/gwLYvu1DlQ

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018

Mumbai Police's meme game is on-point. Whether it is about educating citizens about traffic safety, cyberstalking, anti-drugs campaign or even sharing celebratory posts, Mumbai Police's quirky social media presence has often resonated with the masses. Hence it's no wonder that when King Kohli reached an important milestone in his career, Mumbai cops chose social media to congratulate him.On Wednesday, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the second match of the five-match series against the West Indies.He achieved this feat in his 205th inning to reach the five-figure mark. Sachin Tendulkar, who held the record previously, had appeared in 259 innings to make the score. Kohli achieved the mark in 54 innings less than the batting legend.To celebrate this spectacular achievement, Mumbai Police came up with a unique idea to congratulate the modern day legend."No over-speeding challan here, just accolades & best wishes for more @imVkohli ! Many congratulations on your amazing feat!"Twitterati appreciated the gesture.Despite shattering several records and reaching the 10000 mark from 9000 in just 11 innings, however, the match resulted in a tie. Batting first, India put up 321 on the scoreboard with Kohli remaining unbeaten on 157. West Indies responded well as Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 123 runs off 134 balls. His heroic efforts stole the victory from India on the last ball of the match when Hope managed to get some bat on Umesh's wide yorker, thus clearing the fence.India: 321/6West Indies: 321/7