Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

What colour sticker to use to meet with girlfriend during covid-19 curfew? This was the question a Mumbai resident had for Mumbai Police, even as the city continued to grapple with changing curfew and lockdown rules to curb the spread of the virus.

Days after Mumbai Police decided to use colour-coded stickers for essential vehicles to control traffic amid the Covid-19 curfew which came into effect last week, the Twitter handle of the city’s police department has been flooded with SOS messages and calls for clarification. And while most of the requests for clarification have been genuine, Mumbai Police has been doing its best to respond to each and every query irrespective of the urgency. So, when a Mumbai resident and Twitter user Ashwin Vinod wanted to know which colour of the sticker to use for taking his vehicle out to meet his girlfriend.

Tagging Mumbai Police, Vinod wrote, “What sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her".

A prompt Mumbai Police responded with utmost courtesy and empathy. “We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier," Mumbai Police wrote in its assuring response. “We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase," it added.

With an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths across Maharashtra, Mumbai Police started providing colour codes to vehicles in the essential services category last week to limit the number of vehicles plying on roads. Mumbai Police Commissioner IPS Hemant Nagrale said this was important so that those involved in the essential services category such as doctors, nurses, vehicles like ambulances and medical suppliers are not stuck in traffic jams.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat are among 10 states that account for over 75 per cent of the 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours pushing India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to1,59,30,965, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

