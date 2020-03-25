Mumbai Police Has a Horoscope for Your Upcoming Week, and their Predictions are Accurate

Mumbai police are known for the quirky ways in which it uses social media to get across its message.

Latest in the league, is a ‘your horoscope this week’ chart comprising of all sun signs and the prediction of how the week will be. The catch here is that against all 12 signs the same prediction that reads “you’ll be spending time in your home” is written.

This post unsurprisingly broke the internet, with people lauding the Mumbai Police’s wit. The viral tweet has been captioned as “For once (and only once), the stars may definitely favour you if you follow these predictions! #HomeIsTheStar #FightCorona #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus”





The graphic is basically to urge people to stay at home and not go out amidst the lockdown that has been imposed in order to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown and emphasised on how this is the only way to curb the spread of this pandemic. He further appealed to the citizens to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene as a precautionary measure.

Till now, around 500 people living in India have tested positive for COVID-19 while people have lost their lives to the deadly pandemic.