Mumbai Police Has a Piece of Advice for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and Twitter Loves it

Mumbai Police is known for their witty commentary and tweets about road safety. And this time, the law enforcement agency has taken on crickets Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their misogynistic comments on a recent episode of Kofee with Karan.The two rising cricketers recently faced a lot of flak after the making sexist and racist comments on the talk show hosted by Karan Johar. The widespread criticism resulted in a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) inquiry.While Pandya faces possible suspension in case the inquiry does not favour him , the ever-ready Mumbai Police has taken the opportunity to put in a word of advice for the young players.The post, captioned, "A 'Gentleman' is a Gentleman, always and everywhere" has over 3,600 likes.Twitterati obviously loved the subtle schooling.Following the controversy, the BCCI sent a show-cause notice to Pandya pertaining to the comments made on the show. Pandya responded saying he was sincerely apologetic and that he "got carried away" on the show