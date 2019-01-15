English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Police Has a Piece of Advice for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and Twitter Loves it
The post, captioned, 'A 'Gentleman' is a Gentleman, always and everywhere,' has over 3,600 likes.
Mumbai Police is back at it again.
Mumbai Police is known for their witty commentary and tweets about road safety. And this time, the law enforcement agency has taken on crickets Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their misogynistic comments on a recent episode of Kofee with Karan.
The two rising cricketers recently faced a lot of flak after the making sexist and racist comments on the talk show hosted by Karan Johar. The widespread criticism resulted in a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) inquiry.
While Pandya faces possible suspension in case the inquiry does not favour him, the ever-ready Mumbai Police has taken the opportunity to put in a word of advice for the young players.
The post, captioned, "A 'Gentleman' is a Gentleman, always and everywhere" has over 3,600 likes.
Twitterati obviously loved the subtle schooling.
Following the controversy, the BCCI sent a show-cause notice to Pandya pertaining to the comments made on the show. Pandya responded saying he was sincerely apologetic and that he "got carried away" on the show
A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/oANwZH2WwY— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 14, 2019
Yeh maara @MumbaiPolice ne Sixer!!😎#LayBhaari— Sailee Atif Ansari (@SaileeAnsari) January 14, 2019
Ur PR handle needs to b Rewarded!!!
Now that's our police....Mumbai police....good shot..I must say, hats off to you guys !!very well said.— Zainab kurji (@zainabkurji) January 15, 2019
@MumbaiPolice well said.... Discipline is must on filed as well as off field..— Ketan salunke (@ketandevsalunke) January 15, 2019
Hats off to Mumbai Police. Their role is not only to catch criminals and punish them. They also have a duty to guide misguided citizens to obey the rule of law which the Mumbai Police have shown in ample measure.— robinchatterjee20@chatterjirobin (@chatterjirobin2) January 14, 2019
