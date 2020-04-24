BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Has a Savage Meme For Citizens Planning to Venture Out in Lockdown

Image credits: Mumbai Police.

Image credits: Mumbai Police.

'Not that we will make you uncomfortable, but there’s no place like home right? #StayHome #StaySafe #AayaMumbaiPolice #AayaPolice,' the meme's caption read.

The current lockdown due to the unexpected spread of novel coronavirus has put a pause on all the outdoor activities for a while.

People are digging up their creative sides during these days while staying back home. Some are cooking, others are dancing or drawing.

But the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police is busy making memes these days.

On April 23, the Mumbai Police shared a hilarious meme on its official page. With the logo of the city police, the text gave two options to the netizens this season. One of the options, as clearly mentioned, was lockdown. The space in front of the second option was left blank and could be revealed on tapping.

“Not that we will make you uncomfortable, but there’s no place like home right? #StayHome #StaySafe #AayaMumbaiPolice #AayaPolice,” the caption read.

Let’s see if you can find the second option:

After clicking on it, it is revealed that the other option is ‘lockup’. The hilarious meme comes with a simple and clear message of staying indoors during the lockdown, else the police will take you to the lockup.

Netizens couldn’t stop but praise the official Instagram page of the apt meme. While some wrote, “savage,” others demanded to reveal the creative brains behind this work.

This is not the only meme being shared by the police department in Mumbai. In another tweet, there are two slides, with the first slide showing a gate along with the message, “Don’t Step Out of Home.” On clicking right, one can see a police official saying, “Will you go in [the house] or should we put you in [the lockup]”

View this post on Instagram

Don’t swipe left!

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) on

