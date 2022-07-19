Mumbai Police Has Wholesome Reply For Boy Feeling Scared Before ICSE Results

While appearing for exams can give you all sorts of anxiety, waiting for results once the exams are over is the most nerve-racking experience we all go through in life. And it appears that a young boy Dhruv Shah was also experiencing something similar ahead of his Class 10th results. He tagged Mumbai Police and shared his tense emotions on Twitter, and now their response to the boy is winning hearts.

Expressing his emotions on his result day, Dhruv on July 17 tagged the Mumbai police and wrote, “DGP Maharashtra, Mumbai Police today is my ICSE results and I am really scared.” Responding to the young boy’s tweet, the Mumbai Police advised him not to worry as they do not define life and life doesn’t end with one exam result.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “Hey Dhruv, Don’t Worry about your results. The exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It’s just like every other exam but make sure you're confident about your abilities. Best of Luck for ICSE Results!”

@DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice today is my icse results and i am really scared — dhruv (@Dhruvshah0611) July 17, 2022

The tweet instantly grabbed the attention of the netizens. While many appreciated the kind gesture by Mumbai Police, several users tried calm Dhruv to face the results. One user commented, “We salute You, Mumbai Police. This act of kindness has given the Boy reason to smile. He will draw comfort and solace, bringing down his levels of anxiety. God Bless, Mumbai Police. Keep up the good work.”

Another wrote, “You will score don't worry this is just an exam.” A third user commented, “Men assigned with tough jobs too have soft hearts beating under their chests…and it always shows at the right time!” A fourth wrote, “Yes. There is no need to be scared. We all have to face our fears. So face it like an Avenger.” So far the tweet by Mumbai Police has garnered around 500 likes and several retweets.

