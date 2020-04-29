BUZZ

Mumbai Police is Beating Lockdown Blues One Hilarious Meme at a Time

Screenshot of memes police.

Screenshot of memes police.

From Money Heist to Gully Boy, Mumbai Police are using popular meme templates to drive home the message.

Mumbai Police’s social media handles are leaving no stones unturned to come up with hilarious content with references from pop culture to spread awareness regarding the lockdown rules.

For some, they have changed the taglines of popular ads; for others they have played popular songs in such a way that lockdown can be enforced better.

Using the Money Heist rage, here is a meme with The Professor in it.

The cops make it clear that if they catch you out on the streets, they would not negotiate, no matter what. So, “make sure you always have one [pass] before you leave home”.

They used a still from the latest Netflix movie Extraction, where Chris Hemsworth is saying “Proman Dao” (or give me proof) in Bengali. The Hollywood star speaking in Bengali has made the fans go crazy.

On Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, Mumbai Police wished the star in an innovative manner.

“Sach, it’s safest to stay IN!” read the tweet.

Here are the cops asking people to download addictive apps on their phones and stay home.

The witty one-liners include, “Is it unsafe outside? Don’t U-NO?” as a means of encouraging the play of household games like UNO.

“Taking on corona” is easy if done in The Beatles style. Cops used a string of the band’s popular songs to urge people to stay inside.

They also made an expectation and reality meme with some defaulters.

Here are some gold mines of memes.

