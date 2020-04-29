Mumbai Police is Beating Lockdown Blues One Hilarious Meme at a Time

Mumbai Police’s social media handles are leaving no stones unturned to come up with hilarious content with references from pop culture to spread awareness regarding the lockdown rules.

For some, they have changed the taglines of popular ads; for others they have played popular songs in such a way that lockdown can be enforced better.

Using the Money Heist rage, here is a meme with The Professor in it.

Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020

The cops make it clear that if they catch you out on the streets, they would not negotiate, no matter what. So, “make sure you always have one [pass] before you leave home”.

They used a still from the latest Netflix movie Extraction, where Chris Hemsworth is saying “Proman Dao” (or give me proof) in Bengali. The Hollywood star speaking in Bengali has made the fans go crazy.

Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge. #LockdownMandates #PromanDao pic.twitter.com/GovCmVFWNo — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

On Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, Mumbai Police wished the star in an innovative manner.



“Sach, it’s safest to stay IN!” read the tweet.

Here are the cops asking people to download addictive apps on their phones and stay home.

The witty one-liners include, “Is it unsafe outside? Don’t U-NO?” as a means of encouraging the play of household games like UNO.

“Taking on corona” is easy if done in The Beatles style. Cops used a string of the band’s popular songs to urge people to stay inside.

Let us 'Come Together' 'Because' we know, 'With A Little Help From' you 'We Can Work It Out' & put 'The End' to Coronavirus & be 'Free As a Bird'.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/M7WLX6BqgC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2020

They also made an expectation and reality meme with some defaulters.

The moment you break a rule, the clock starts going tick tock - it’s just a matter of time before you face the consequence! #TheSafetyFilter #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/3qC6q0TIsW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Here are some gold mines of memes.