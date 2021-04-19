Mumbai Police is Taking Magneto's Help to Spread Awareness About the Right Way to Wear Mask

Several government agencies across the states are going out of their way to raise awareness about wearing facemasks and social distancing as there is an unprecedented rise in Coronavirus cases. Mumbai Police recently shared a creative message appealing to people to use mark using an X-Men meme.

Mumbai police since the beginning of the pandemic have used creative and engaging ways on social media on several occasions to pass the awareness message.

The Mumbai police message shared on multiple social media platforms uses a scene from the movie ‘X-Men: First Class’ and features actor Michael Fassbender’s character Magneto. Using screenshots from the movie, Mumbai Police combined the creative graphic with an animated boy showing both correct and incorrect ways to wear a facemask.

The meme was accompanied by a quirky caption that read, “Of all the ‘permutations’ and combinations there remains only one that can protect you. Wear your masks properly!”

The post which shows three ways of wearing a mask went viral on Instagram as soon as it was posted. The first one is the most popular one, which is keeping it on their neck. The second one doesn’t cover the nose. The level of ‘perfection’ of wearing a mask is the third one where it fully covers the face, the meme conveys.

Netizens were impressed by the creativity and the post has garnered nearly more than 10,000 likes on the photo-video sharing platform and several users have expressed their gratitude towards Mumbai Police’s ‘social media game’. “Perfect,” wrote an Instagram user. “Noice,” shared another.

The post also received quite a few mixed reactions from angry Mumbaikars who took pot-shots at politicians and a few on the department for not following such simple rules. “Ask the politicians to wear masks,” remarked one user. “Tell your officers and ‘hawaldars’ to do this," said another.

Currently, the state of Maharashtra is the most affected by COVID-19 infections. According to the government data, the state reported 68,631 new cases in the last 24 hours.

