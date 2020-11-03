Mumbai Police is Taking on Corona With '2020 Vision' Advisory and the Internet is Impressed

Mumbai Police’s clever Foresight 2020 will check your eyes and help you prepare for 2021

Mumbai Police’s use of social media to inform and educate the public is nothing new. The department often uses memes from pop-culture like TV shows and films to relate to a multitude of audience demographics. Their most recent trick to spread awareness is based on the famous adage of ‘hindsight 2020.’

It is often said that hindsight is a 20/20 vision as in things from past appear clearer in the present. But Mumbai Police wants us to not only have 20/20 retrospective vision but also have as clear a view for the future and present.

In a recent Instagram post, the department posted an image that looks like the Snellen chart we often see at an ophthalmologist when we go for eye-sight checks. The image is captioned, “Foresight is 2020! Practice guidelines so that the ride to 2021 is smoother. #2020Vision #TakingOnCorona”

The image is bold black letters on a white background. The Mumbai Police logo sits at the top centre. Below it says, “The 2020 Vision,” which is a clear pun on this disastrous year as well as eyesight (perfect eyesight is slated as 20/20).

The letters are not random, unlike a doctor’s clinic. They are a part of a very important public safety message. Here is the image:

The letters, when combined, form the following words – Mask, Hand, Hygiene, Six feet apart. The mantra to live by in times of COVID: always wear a mask, take care of hand hygiene (washing regularly) and practice social distancing. Since the pandemic first infiltrated our lives, Mumbai Police has used light-hearted memes and riddles to divulge public safety announcements and important messages.

This not only allows them to relate better to the public but give a moment of reprise from the constant stream of negativity. Many social media users have become “fans” of Mumbai Police for their content. “Appreciate the way you people are spreading awarness!” Said a user. The post has over 6,000 likes on Instagram. While this was a fairly easy riddle, the department shared a little tougher to decode cryptic message with a similar message last month.

Luck by chance, safe by choice!Solve the code to reveal a message.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/C6YxyiNmOI — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 22, 2020

See if you can crack the code!