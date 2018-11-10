GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Mumbai Police Just Used Ariana Grande's 'Thank You, Next' Meme to Explain Traffic Rules

Mumbai Police is always on top of their meme game.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
Mumbai Police is active on Twitter and has proven time and again that it can stay well-updated with millennial jokes and memes. However, this time, the department has outdone itself on Twitter by taking on the viral 'Thank you, next' meme based on singer Ariana Grande's new song.

The new break-up single is about heartbreak and self-love and became wildly popular as soon as it released. The meme craze started by the song had only just begun to die down when Mumbai Police, who seem to be an active follower of pop clture trends, decided to step in with their new Twitter post:




The post which includes three separate photographs is captioned using the lyrics of the song, "One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain". Each of the lines is meant to correspond with one of the images. Each mage pertains to certain traffic rules.

The effective use of the meme was praised instantly by Twitterati who are always ready to lend a word of encouragement to Mumbai Police's indigenous initiatives for road safety.



















