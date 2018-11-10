English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Police Just Used Ariana Grande's 'Thank You, Next' Meme to Explain Traffic Rules
Mumbai Police is always on top of their meme game.
Mumbai Police is always on top of their meme game.
Loading...
Mumbai Police is active on Twitter and has proven time and again that it can stay well-updated with millennial jokes and memes. However, this time, the department has outdone itself on Twitter by taking on the viral 'Thank you, next' meme based on singer Ariana Grande's new song.
The new break-up single is about heartbreak and self-love and became wildly popular as soon as it released. The meme craze started by the song had only just begun to die down when Mumbai Police, who seem to be an active follower of pop clture trends, decided to step in with their new Twitter post:
The post which includes three separate photographs is captioned using the lyrics of the song, "One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain". Each of the lines is meant to correspond with one of the images. Each mage pertains to certain traffic rules.
The effective use of the meme was praised instantly by Twitterati who are always ready to lend a word of encouragement to Mumbai Police's indigenous initiatives for road safety.
The new break-up single is about heartbreak and self-love and became wildly popular as soon as it released. The meme craze started by the song had only just begun to die down when Mumbai Police, who seem to be an active follower of pop clture trends, decided to step in with their new Twitter post:
One taught me love— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 9, 2018
One taught me patience
One taught me pain pic.twitter.com/G0IvOMpcS6
The post which includes three separate photographs is captioned using the lyrics of the song, "One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain". Each of the lines is meant to correspond with one of the images. Each mage pertains to certain traffic rules.
The effective use of the meme was praised instantly by Twitterati who are always ready to lend a word of encouragement to Mumbai Police's indigenous initiatives for road safety.
@ArianaGrande Are you seeing your impact? I'm proud 😭 https://t.co/2KURbCQjwV— San ◟̽◞̽ (@sanmalikson) November 9, 2018
My dear Mumbai city ❤— Shadab Khan (@i_m_skhan) November 9, 2018
Salute Mumbai Police 🇮🇳— digambar korane (@digambarkorane) November 9, 2018
Who tf runs this handle— Pooja Bhansali (@pooja_deven) November 9, 2018
From where do they come up with such stuff. Who Handels your Twitter account?? Because I kind of love it. 😍 https://t.co/D1T6WCj1tg— S.A (@itna_nai_sochte) November 10, 2018
Best one yet. Who manages this account and when can I marry them https://t.co/lz7KuZOvWy— Vaibhavi (@Vaibhavi_A) November 9, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Marvel Executive Explains Why Thanos Did Not Kill Avengers in Infinity War
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- Is Deepika Padukone Wearing Clothes Designed by Sabyasachi on her Wedding Day?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...