Mumbai Police Praised for Helping SSC Student Get an Auto-Rickshaw to Exam Centre

An act by Mumbai Police has left the internet in absolute awe. A Mumbai Police personnel on Tuesday, helped a student find an auto-rickshaw as she was getting late for her SSC exam that began in Maharashtra on March 3.

This kind gesture was shared by a person on micro-blogging site Twitter, wherein he described the whole incident.

Rahull Raut, who was an eye witness to the entire episode, stated that the student was anxiously waiting in queue outside Khar Station while going through the notes as a part of last-minute preparation.

It was at this point in time an official noticed the student and asked her if she was appearing for SSC exams, to which she said yes. The personnel after that stopped an autorickshaw for her and wished her luck for the exam.

Rahul tweeted: “Witnessed the sweetest, kindest act today. At Khat Station there’s always a long queue for Rickshaws. A few students nervously waited while going through their notes. You know how last minute glances like these are important”.

The Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle took cognizance of the tweet and shared it on their handle in the form of an image that they put in graphic wishing students all the best. The graphic read, “Our Small Effort In Appreciation Of All Your Hard Work ‘ALL THE BEST’ #SSCExams”

The post was captioned as, “First day of exam has its own share of challenges. We are happy to have been able to help a student in overcoming at least one of them! Mumbai Police sends best wishes to all the students appearing for SSC Board Exams starting today. #AllTheBest #sscexams @MisterRatty”

It comes as no surprise that Twitterati were all praises of the gesture.

