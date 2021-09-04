Mumbai Police’s Rendition of ‘Bella Ciao’ Gets Money Heist Fans Grooving

The much-awaited season of the widely-loved Netflix show La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, was finally released on Friday, putting the anticipations of show’s fans to rest. Giving its fans a weekend treat, Money Heist hooked everybody to their screens till the last minute of the first show. To mark the release, Mumbai Police arranged a musical surprise for the masses and released a heart-winning performance by the force, playing the popular and catchy song, Bella Ciao.

Ever since the beginning of the Money Heist phenomenon, the world is humming on the tune of Bella Ciao, a song originally sung in protest by Italian farmers. The official Instagram account of Mumbai Police was blessed by the band in uniform, known as ‘Khaki Studio,’ practicing the tune with utmost uniformity a few moments before the final performance.

Mumbai Police released their final performance, keeping the harmony in the tune as well as with the show’s release. Sharing the video, Mumbai Police, in the caption, said, “Liked this morning’s trailer of Bella Ciao? You will surely love the bigger picture! Khaki makes everything better, after all.” The caption was also written in Marathi, specifically for the Mumbai audience.

Watch their final performance here:

Followers of the account went gaga over their performance and flooded the video with appreciation. Within two hours of uploading, the video garnered roughly 50,000 likes and almost 4 lakh views. One user commented, “Mumbai Police Rocks.” “Mumbai Police with full energy,” said another.

As the video crossed platform barriers, it was equally loved by the Twitter realm of social media. Mumbai police, while sharing the practice session, in the caption, wrote, “We will be here never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one.”

The session was applauded by the official handle of Netflix that said, “We always love a well-coordinated plan.”

We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

Mumbai Police is very active with the trend, especially when it’s related to Money Heist. If you’re a netizen, you must have come across this hilarious tweet by them. If not, then take a look:

This is ArturoArturo thinks he is very smartArturo keeps 1234 as his PINDon't be like Arturo#PinHeistAlert#ASpinToPin#OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/HeS7rWh5VR— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 26, 2021

Money Heist season five is now up and running, with the plot getting more nail-biting than ever. The show is standing on the brink of its endgame, with Professor in Alicia’s clutches. Let’s see if the professor has some more tricks in his bag.

