Mumbai Police Rescue Puppy Stuck in Narrow Gap between Two Buildings

Representative image (Image : Reuters)

The cops were patrolling the area whn locals informed them about a howling sound coming from nearby.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
In times of distress owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai Police has been a harbinger of hope. From its up to the mark meme game on social media to manning the streets, the cops have been bringing smiles. In a latest, Mumbai Police personnel rescued a puppy that was stuck in a narrow gap between two buildings in Worli area after a five-hour-long operation.

According to reports, the cops were on beat duty patrolling the area, which is a containment zone, when the locals informed them about a howling sound nearby. After looking around, it was found that a puppy was stuck in a gap between a shop and a residential building. The cops then cut through the shop to get the puppy out safely in an operation that lasted for five hours.

The lockdown imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 spread has taken a hit on the stray animals as people aren't around to keep them well-fed. However, some NGOs and locals have stepped up to provide food for the stray animals in lockdown.



