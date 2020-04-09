Mumbai Police Responds to 'Thank You' Messages Amid Coronavirus in the Most Bollywood Way

Mumbai Police's Twitter account is a gift that keeps on giving.

Its accounts (including Facebook) have regularly kept Indians on their toes about grave issues such as traffic safety, cyberstalking, anti-drugs campaign and many more with a dose of humour and memes.

In the times of coronavirus pandemic when doctors have been on the frontlines in the fight to curb the spread of the deadly infection, police personnel across India have been working tirelessly to keep roads free from violators hitting the streets and staying home instead during the 21-day pan-India curfew put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared a heartwarming video in which the cops on duty were asked as to what they would do if they had the luxury to stay home for 21 days.

"I would have not stepped out of the house at all. We barely get any family time. So I would've definitely spent this time with them," responded one cop.

"I would've spent this time with my pets, with my wife, and maybe just sleep!" added another.





Feel that the lockdown is just too long?

Recognising their efforts on and off social media to keep India safe, several personalities from Bollywood came forward and expressed their gratitude towards the police force protecting the nation. Suneil Shetty was amongst the many who lauded the force.

Mumbai Police aptly responded to the actor with a Bollywood reference.





Ajay Devgn was next to power the viral #TakingOnCorona campaign run by the Mumbai Police's Twitter account.

The quirky account was back at it again.

"Dear ‘Singham’,



Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona," the account responded.





Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra 🙏@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan was the next to extend his gratitude.





"Just taking the ‘ACP Jai Dixit’ route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon - that too, with a ‘Dhoom’! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make ‘Dus Bahaane’ about going out unnecessarily!"

Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha too joined the queue to thank the Mumbai Police.





Apart from Bollywood, former captain of Indian Hockey Team Viren Rasquinha also appreciated the efforts of the police force.

"So touching!! We take for granted the simple things in life. Thank you @MumbaiPolice for keeping our city safe and for all the family sacrifices you make,"





