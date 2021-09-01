Mumbai Police Reveals Secret Behind 'Unbreakable Immunity', an Extra Layer of Mask

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic might have mellowed down for now, but the virus has still not been defeated. While the vaccination drives are in full swing, experts have already predicted about a possible third wave. So, the need is to not let guards down and focus on all the protocols laid down by the government. Reminding the need for COVID-19 preventing measures, especially in the wake of the upcoming festival season, Mumbai Police shared an Instagram post highlighting the need for layering the maks. The graphic photo featured an illustration of a mask and the virus along with a slogan that read, “Break The Virus. Layer up for safety."

In the caption, the law enforcement agency urged people to layer up masks while stepping out during Dahi Handi celebrations and said that layering up the mask would keep the immunity unbreakable.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 6 thousand likes along with several comments from Instagram users. People lauded the police departmentfor its creativity and message delivery in the post. “Creativity level at its best," wrote a user in her reaction to the photo.

However this is not the first time when the Mumbai Police has delivered messages about such a cause through social media. The police force often uses innovative social media posts and engagements to remind people about the importance of being alert in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Mumbai Police posted graphics featuring wordplay around popular the city areas to remind people about COVID-19 protocols. Using the Bandra Worli Sea link in one of the photos, the post highlighted the ‘link’ between COVID-19 vaccination and immunity against the virus. Meanwhile, in another wordplay, the police force suggested that vaccines were ‘Gateway’ to a safer India.

Mumbai please take 'Khar', always 'Currey' mask while on 'Road'. Let’s keep safety ‘Antop’ of our priority list. #LinkingRoadToSafety #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/qmyvm7U5AD— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2021

Maharashtra has been one of the worst-hit Indian states by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state so far has recorded over 6.4 crore COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus last year.

