Mumbai Police Sends Cake to 'Responsible' Twitter User for Refusing to Meet Her Friends on Birthday

With the Maharashtra government imposing curbs on movement and traffic in the state owing to a spike in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Police has been working overtime to ensure safety and compliance with orders. Last week, it issued colour coded stickers that can be stuck on vehicles that are out for an emergency or essential purposes. Implementing the curbs, however, have been harder than it appears as many have been reaching out to the cops with weird requests. Nevertheless, police has been working round the clock to ensure they meet the needs of all Mumbai residents, including delivering a cake on their birthday.

On Thursday, while several Twitter users were tagging Mumbai Police asking which colour stickers to use to go out and meet friends, a Twitter user by the name of @samsays shared how she had refused her friends a birthday treat to in keeping with lockdown rules. Impressed with their gesture, Mumbai Police had a birthday cake sent to @samsays with the words ‘Responsible Citizen’ written on it in icing.

An image of the cake was shared on Twitter by @samsays who wrote ‘Thank you for making my day’.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day rise of 3,32,730new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Maharashtra reported 67,000 new cases, Uttar Pradesh 34,250, Kerala 27,000 and Delhi 26,170. Maharashtra reported 568 new deaths, Delhi 306 and Chhattisgarh 207.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of states worst hit by the coronavirus infections. Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot were some of the chief ministers in attendance. The meeting was also attended by union home minister Amit Shah.

