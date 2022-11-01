Mumbai Police Share Spooky Halloween 2022 Post With a Message

Mumbai Police often feature in the headlines for hopping on new trends to raise awareness among civilians on social issues in an entertaining way. Following the theme of the spooky season, Mumbai Police’s Halloween post was all about the “jumpscares” that people face in real life after unknowingly getting involved in fraud schemes. The department, in its attempt to raise awareness about cyber crimes, points out four simple problems that need to be monitored in order to take precautions against online crimes.

As highlighted by the department, the first and foremost problem that leads to hacking is due to ‘Weak passwords.’ Mumbai police warned civilians to take time into creating a strong password that would be hard to decode. Another problem that leads to online financial fraud is OTP (One Time Password) shares. An individual should never share OTP with random people. The third problem pointed out in the “jumpscare of real life” is receiving calls from unknown numbers. Last but not the least, circulating fake news on social media has also become a major concern.

While sharing the Halloween post, Mumbai police made a smart reference to trick-or-treating and wrote, “Trick fraudsters, treat yourself” and urged the citizens to b careful. The Marathi text is roughly translated to – “Be careful not to turn fear into reality!”

The short informational video was submerged in the flavours of Halloween as spooky music continuously plays in the background. Within less than a day the post has amassed over two thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, prompting many to appreciate the creativity of the police department. A user commented, “Always come with creativity + message,” one more added, “Excellent work.”

This came just a week after Mumbai Police took to Instagram to emphasize the message of sharing kindness and joy during Diwali 2022.

“Share kindness, joy, and love this Diwali along with light! Happy Diwali Mumbai!” wrote the police department in the caption.

