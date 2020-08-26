Mumbai Police Shares Advisory on How Not to Wear Face Masks for Covidiots

Mumbai Police department has been proactively sharing content online that promotes measures to prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus.

The department in its latest post has shared the correct way of wearing a mask. In the graphic, they have described three ways in which people commonly wear masks.

Out of all of them, there is only one correct way of putting it on.

The department has also written quirky options along with this fun informative post. It said, “There is a right and wrong way to wear a mask and that distinction is not hard to make”.

The post has got quite a few reactions from netizens. Many people have lauded Mumbai Police’s creativity while some of them have just dropped laugh out loud emojis.

Previously, the Mumbai Police had used a still from Batman to raise awareness about face mask and social distancing. In the post, Mumbai Police has shared a photo from the film which one can read the text, “Haven't a clue? Let’s play a game just me and you”.

The twist in the photo is in the text below where one can see a depiction of a man and a woman who have maintained adequate social distancing and also are promoting the usage of face masks.