BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Shares Advisory on How Not to Wear Face Masks for Covidiots

Mumbai Police shared advisory on how to wear face masks | Image credit: Instagram

Mumbai Police shared advisory on how to wear face masks | Image credit: Instagram

Mumbai Police has constantly been posting advisrories and fun memes to promote coronavirus awareness on their social media handles since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:

Mumbai Police department has been proactively sharing content online that promotes measures to prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus.

The department in its latest post has shared the correct way of wearing a mask. In the graphic, they have described three ways in which people commonly wear masks.

Out of all of them, there is only one correct way of putting it on.

The department has also written quirky options along with this fun informative post. It said, “There is a right and wrong way to wear a mask and that distinction is not hard to make”.

The post has got quite a few reactions from netizens. Many people have lauded Mumbai Police’s creativity while some of them have just dropped laugh out loud emojis.

Previously, the Mumbai Police had used a still from Batman to raise awareness about face mask and social distancing. In the post, Mumbai Police has shared a photo from the film which one can read the text, “Haven't a clue? Let’s play a game just me and you”.

The twist in the photo is in the text below where one can see a depiction of a man and a woman who have maintained adequate social distancing and also are promoting the usage of face masks.

Next Story
Loading