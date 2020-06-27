Mumbai Police Take a Cheeky Dig at Liverpool in a Social Distancing Awareness Meme

Mumbai police's social media team is known to be creative and and picks up on recent events to turn them into a quirky advisory.

As the new novel coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, and Mumbai remains India's Covid-19 capital, Mumbai police is using Liverpool's recent win at the Premier League to explain social distancing norms.

Liverpool's famous "You'll never walk alone," has been repurposed and is being used to explain how you most definitely, should walk alone, aka maintain social distance!

"Man-datory' 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your 'City' can win this 'clash' against COVID-19," reads the tweet.





An additional "You'll never walk alone, except for now, so that we don't have to wait 30 years to beat coronavirus" is mentioned in the image.

This is a cheeky dig at Liverpool, which won the Premier League for the first time in the last 30 years.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions without kicking a ball on Thursday as Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the English title.

Jurgen Klopp's men sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play after second placed City's defeat left them 23 points adrift.





Mumbai remains India's Covid-19 capital as it has so far reported a higher number of Covid-19 deaths than Delhi – 3,964 as compared to 2,365. This basically means that Mumbai’s Mortality Rate of 5.7% is substantially higher than Delhi’s – 3.36%, even though Delhi's number of cases is higher.



