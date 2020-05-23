Mumbai Police Takes Cue from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' in Covid-19 Awareness Meme

Mumbai Police’s social media handles often refer to latest trends to send their message across. This time, they have shared a still from the trailer of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet.

The main aim behind sharing the snap is to raise awareness about the importance of keeping oneself safe from the novel coronavirus. The Instagram post was captioned as, "Why should we be following the ‘Tenet’ of safety against Coronavirus? #TenetOfSafety #TakingOnCorona"

The image features actress Dimple Kapadia and a text band on it reads, "there are people in future who need us".

The latest trailer of Tenet was released on May 21. The action thriller, written and directed by Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Here's the trailer:







Not much is known about the storyline of Tenet other than the fact that it is set in the world of espionage. The new trailer features action sequences and banter between Washington and Pattinson. The trailer shows one of the characters talk about "inversion" alluding to the concept of time inversion.

In the recent past, Mumbai Police had shared a still from Amazon Prime Video’s popular show Paatal Lok to make people aware of fake news being spread through social media.

The image features actor Jaideep Ahlawat and the text on it reads "Maine Whatsapp pe Padha tha".

“When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?” read the caption.