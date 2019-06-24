Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Mumbai Police Targets Fraudsters with Biblical 'Google Search' Tweet, Netizens in Splits

A photo of a Google search pop-up of Mumbai Police wanting to know the location of the person who had typed 'How to cheat people' on the search engine has been going viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Police Targets Fraudsters with Biblical 'Google Search' Tweet, Netizens in Splits
Mumbai Police is at it again on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

A new tweet by Mumbai Police, known for their wicked sense of humour and witty posts, has left netizens in splits. On Sunday, the social media of Mumbai Police tweeted, playing on the Biblical line from Matthew 7:7 - 8 (the seventh and eighth verses of the seventh chapter of the Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament) "seek and you shall find", with the “If you seek trouble, trouble is exactly what you will find.”

The tweet was accompanied by a pop-up of Mumbai Police wanting to know the location of the person who had typed "How to cheat people" on Google.

The witty tweet left netizens in splits, with many loving the fact that the Mumbai Police was at it again on social media.

One person wrote, "Haha .... Now who wants to know how to cheat people."

Another tweeted, "Haven't they left the country, recently...Let me know if you need their names..."

Another person likened the search topic to the Mumbai University scamming students and wrote, "This is Mumbai University for sure, scamming students through atkt, revaluation fees and results."

A fourth user even went on to write, "If Mumbai Police investigates, how Netas became super rich, they might find the answer."

Here's what others wrote:

Known for their witty social media tweets, the Mumbai Police had created some humour earlier in the month, when they congratulated the Indian squad for defeating Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup match on Sunday at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. Post team India's win, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "Didn’t we tell you, following the signals always helps?"

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram