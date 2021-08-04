Mumbai Police Teams Up With the Great Khali to Spread Awareness on Wearing Helmet

Over-speeding, drunk driving, jumping red lights are some of the reasons which lead to road accidents. Another important factor is people avoiding safety gear like helmet or seatbelts. Mumbai Police, which has one of the most creative social media teams, surprise the audience with their innovative campaigns. In their latest initiative, which is to create awareness about traffic rules, Mumbai Police has teamed up with professional wrestler ‘The Great Khali.’

The video aims to encourage people to wear helmets properly while riding two-wheelers. Shared through the official social media handles of Mumbai Police, the caption along with the post read, “The Great Khali knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai (The ride can go only this far).”

Watch the full video here –

In the clip, which has now gone viral on the internet, the wrestler is seen struggling to put on a helmet as it does not fit his head.

The video highlights the fact that to protect oneself, just wearing a helmet is not enough. Hence, it is also vital to ensure that the helmet is of the right size so that it fits the head properly. The caption of the post further read, “You can only ‘ride’ at home without wearing a helmet properly.”

Since being shared online, the clip has received over 58,000 views. Many Instagram users praised the social media team of Mumbai Police who come up with creative ideas and concepts in order to convey a message to the public.

Earlier this year in May, Mumbai Police’s social media team used many famous Bollywood celebrities from Rajesh Khanna to Deepika Padukone to remind people about COVID-19 restrictions and protocol. Ever since the COVID virus tightened its grip on the country, Maharashtra has emerged as a hot-spot and has been under lockdown.

The BeBollyGood campaign of Mumbai Police re-created some iconic dialogues of actors, including ‘Pushpa, I hate tears.” Giving it an interesting twist, the police wrote, “Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home Rey."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here