2-min read

Grabbing Eyes: Mumbai Police Turns to Ezra Miller’s Met Gala Look to Warn Against Cyber Crime

Mumbai Police urged Twitterati to keep away from online fraudsters who never are who they claim to be. Alluding to Miller's look, they added, 'Don't let them have their many eyes on you'

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Grabbing Eyes: Mumbai Police Turns to Ezra Miller's Met Gala Look to Warn Against Cyber Crime
Ezra Miller's 'eye-grabbing' look at the met Gala this year | Image credit: Twitter
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor and singer, Ezra Miller grabbed all 'eyes' (quite literally) at the Met Gala, thanks to his shockingly bizarre yet beautiful look sporting an optical illusion on his face. The actor added more drama to the look with a retro bobbed wig and hot red lipstick. Miller collaborated with Vancouver-based makeup artist Mimi Choi to meticulously create multiple sets of eyes on his face, creating a dizzying illusion.

Now, it turns out that our very own Mumbai Police too has turned to Ezra Miller for his dizzying looks, but for an entirely different reason. Mumbai Police took to their official Instagram handle and posted an image of the actor donning his insane look at the Met Gala and posted, "Online fraudsters are seldom who they claim to be. Don't let them have their many eyes on you. #CyberSafety."



Yes, it turns out that Mumbai Police turned to the American actor's MET Gala look to bring forward a very important issue of online fraud. The twitter handle of Mumbai Police urged followers to keep away from online fraudsters who never are who they claim to be. Alluding to Miller's look, they added, "Don't let them have their many eyes on you."

Soon after the social media account of the Mumbai Police posted the image of Ezra Miller from the Met Gala, Twitterverse went into a meltdown with many hailing Mumbai Police's move in bringing forth an important message and being 'savage' in the way they 'delivered message.'

Here's what they wrote:







This is not the first time that Mumbai Police has managed to wow netizens. On May 6, Mumbai Police had posted a meme alerting netizens against Cyber scam. The photo, which alluded to a scene from the animated Disney movie Alladin, saw the hero entering the tiger-headed cave that apparently offered '300% Return on your investment!" They captioned the photo, "It doesn't take a 'Genie'-us to identify Cyber scam. Be alert, don't fall for the trap. #CyberSafety."
