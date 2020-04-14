BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Urges People to Stay Home With Some Rosesh Sarabhai Shayari

(Image: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

(Image: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Netizens couldn’t help but appreciate the Mumbai Police for creativity.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
With a number of TV shows back for a re-run this lockdown season, we might be reliving the good old days of our lives. Since these TV shows have become a hit among people once again, Mumbai Police is urging citizens to stay back home with a twist of our favourite characters.


We all know Rosesh Sarabhai, the youngest lad of Sarabhai family, who does nothing significant than writing some of the meaningless yet funniest couplets. Mumbai Police did something similar for us this lockdown season.


One of the shayaris of the lockdown lesson by Rosesh reads, “Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam, Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam, During the lockdown, please stay at home… #LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona”.


Here are a few others courtesy Mumbai Police:

“‘Comma’ hota hai punctuation, conjucation hota hai ‘and’, Ghar pe aane ke baad please wash your hands”.

“Award shows me hoti hai jury, World’s best boxer is Tyson Fury, Sab ko safe rakhna hai to social distancing hai zaruri”.

This is not it, the Police Department also played it cool in the comment sections. A user commented, “Chaaron taraf saya hai, Mumbai Police har taraf chaaya hai”.


To this, the Twitter account of Mumbai Police replied, “To stay hydrated momma drinks a lot of paani, Mumbaikars ghar pe rehne ke liye shukriya meharbani! #StayHome #StaySafe”.


Netizens couldn’t help but appreciate the Mumbai Police for creativity.

While you continue to watch TV shows, do not forget to stay back home and stay back safe with your family.

