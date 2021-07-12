Mumbai Police Use 'Don't Talk to Me' Trend to Share Mask Advisory on Instagram

In this digital media age, marketing and advertising have been revolutionised. Social media, which was once restricted to businesses, can now be used for interaction with the general public. Several digital agencies take up the job to create outstanding content which delivers important messages in a quirky or catchy way. Delhi, Haryana, and Mumbai police in the last few years have garnered immense attention on social media due to their witty posts. From creating awareness about cyber fraud to sharing information about the ongoing pandemic, they often share interesting posts to convey their message.

Once again, in a recent Instagram post, Mumbai Police have proved that they are difficult to beat when it comes to creativity. Instagram is popular for sharing photos and videos, but recently the trend of Reels has taken the centre stage. Of the many trends, the ‘Don’t Talk to Me’ reel was used by the Mumbai police to share a mask-related advisory. Sharing the video, Mumbai Police wrote, “‘Walk away from the talk’, stay safe in this pandemic.”

The video featured a man (without mask) and a lady (with mask). As soon as the man says, “Hi,” the girl is seen saying, “Don’t talk to me”, and the famous number is played in the background. The aim is to create awareness among people to wear masks whenever they step out of the house. Along with this, they also alerted people to stay away from those who don’t wear masks.

Since being shared, the video has racked up over 45,000 views and the numbers are continuously increasing. People were in splits as they expressed their reactions in the comment section of the post. One of the users on the photo and video sharing site wrote,"Mumbai police at its best."Another one said that the guy who handles the page is the “coolest."

Earlier this year in April, Mumbai police with the ‘help’ of famous singers and bands, urged people to stay at home.

They used the names of artists and bandslike Lady Gaga, One Direction and BTS in a creative way to spread awareness about staying indoors due to the ongoing pandemic.

