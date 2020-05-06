Mumbai Police Use Famous Dialogues from The Godfather to Spread Awareness About Masks

Mumbai police has one great card after the other in its sleeve in terms of spreading awareness on coronavirus through memes. The recent one to win over netizens involves an immortal character created by Mario Puzo –the Godfather.

In the latest meme posted from the official Instagram handle of Mumbai police, a scene from the movie The Godfather is seen. Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone or the godfather is seen to be wearing a mask. A famous dialogue from the movie has been changed suitably to read – I’m gonna offer him a mask he can’t refuse.

The line has been taken from the uber-famous line –“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse”.

Vito said these lines in the movie to his godson Johny Fontane, who is a singer with a falling career graph. Fontane wanted his godfather to convince a studio head to give him an ambitious project.

Vito reassured Fontane saying, “This Hollywood big shot is going to give you what you want,” before adding, “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse”.

The 1972 movie was based on the novel of the same name and is nothing short of iconic today. Marlon Brando as the head of the mafia family managing to prosper amidst all odds is sure to get anyone goosebumps.

It is surely a great way to grip the attention of a wide audience.

In the caption, the cops used another famous line from the series.

“Your enemies always get strong on what you leave behind”. They changed it to the coronavirus version: “Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind”.