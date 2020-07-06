BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Use Hidden Message to Spread Lockdown Awareness, Can You Decode?

(Image credit: Twitter/ @MumbaiPolice) ·

(Image credit: Twitter/ @MumbaiPolice) ·

The text in the tweet reads, 'Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means.'

Share this:

By now, one can undoubtedly give the Mumbai Police department the award for being the coolest account in terms of creating awareness around COVID-19. The handle not only uses meme references of latest shows and movies but also comes up with some really witty captions for them as well.

In the latest tweet, Mumbai police has used a series of emojis to make people aware about the timings in which they are allowed to venture out and the timings at which they should be homed in.

The text in the tweet reads, “Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means.”

Majority of people, who have replied to the tweet, have interpreted the emojis correctly. A user said, “5 AM to 9 PM Unlock ...... 9 PM to 5 AM Janta curfew” another one wrote a quirky response, she said : "5 AM to 9 PM Bina wajeh mat niklo, sif zaroorat ho toh niklo. 9 PM to 5 AM NIKALNA MAT, BILKUL NHI, SOCHNA BHI MAT!”

Some other reactions on the post included:

The tweet has been quite viral on the microblogging portal and has already got more than two thousand likes. People are also lauding the police for working round the clock during the coronavirus pandemic. A user in fact went on to the extent of calling Mumbai Police the Police department of India. He tweeted, “Mumbai police best police of India''.



Share this:
Next Story
Loading