Mumbai Police Use Hidden Message to Spread Lockdown Awareness, Can You Decode?

By now, one can undoubtedly give the Mumbai Police department the award for being the coolest account in terms of creating awareness around COVID-19. The handle not only uses meme references of latest shows and movies but also comes up with some really witty captions for them as well.

In the latest tweet, Mumbai police has used a series of emojis to make people aware about the timings in which they are allowed to venture out and the timings at which they should be homed in.

The text in the tweet reads, “Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means.”

🕔 - 🕘 - 🏃🏻‍♀️ 🏬 🚴🏻 🏦 🚗



🕘 - 🕔 - 🏠 🏥 🏠



Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means.#EmojisForMumbai — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2020

Majority of people, who have replied to the tweet, have interpreted the emojis correctly. A user said, “5 AM to 9 PM Unlock ...... 9 PM to 5 AM Janta curfew” another one wrote a quirky response, she said : "5 AM to 9 PM Bina wajeh mat niklo, sif zaroorat ho toh niklo. 9 PM to 5 AM NIKALNA MAT, BILKUL NHI, SOCHNA BHI MAT!”

5 AM to 9 PM Unlock ......

9 PM to 5 AM Janta curfew — Manish (@Manish270492) July 6, 2020

5 AM to 9 PM Bina wajeh mat niklo, sif zaroorat ho toh niklo.



9 PM to 5 AM NIKALNA MAT, BILKUL NHI, SOCHNA BHI MAT! — Kawaii_Myra (@myra_kawaii) July 6, 2020

Some other reactions on the post included:

5 AM to 9 PM Bina wajeh mat niklo, sif zaroorat ho toh niklo.



9 PM to 5 AM NIKALNA MAT, BILKUL NHI, SOCHNA BHI MAT! — Kawaii_Myra (@myra_kawaii) July 6, 2020

Curfew timing 😅 — Sneha Kotadia (@kotadia_sneha) July 6, 2020

Night curfew — Mohammad Anas (@anas_astic) July 6, 2020

5-9 out for work

9-5 at home

Nice one!! — Manmohan S Bist (@MMSBist) July 6, 2020

Excellent representation of the message and well noted! — Sanjay Rajpurkar (@RajpurkarSanjay) July 6, 2020

The tweet has been quite viral on the microblogging portal and has already got more than two thousand likes. People are also lauding the police for working round the clock during the coronavirus pandemic. A user in fact went on to the extent of calling Mumbai Police the Police department of India. He tweeted, “Mumbai police best police of India''.

Mumbai police best police of India 🇮🇳 — The other side (@imwhomustnot) July 6, 2020



