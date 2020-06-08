Mumbai Police Use 'Uri' Meme to Enforce Social Distancing, Twitter Asks 'What about Marine Drive?'

Mumbai Police is on point with its meme game and since the coronavirus outbreak, it has never missed a chance to use a fun meme to spread awareness, be it about coronavirus or social distancing.

Now, Mumbai Police has revisited an old meme and given it a new twist to suit the current situation.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared a meme featuring a scene from the film 'Uri' starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam among others. The scene originally features Kaushal shouting "High sir" when asked the question "How's the josh?".

Mumbai Police has replaced the question with a more relevant one according to our times - "How's the distance?". Kaushal replies, "6 feet sir".

To drive the message of social distancing home, the cops edited masks on the faces of the actors to make the meme even more convincing.

The meme has been winning hearts on social media and has already gathered over a thousand likes and hundreds of shares. Many complimented Mumbai Police for its ability to make light of a serious situation in order to make it more palatable for wider audiences.

Memes Police doing their best work.. pic.twitter.com/ebwSiqqxj3 — ǟռɢǟɖ 【अंगद】 (@badassAngad) June 8, 2020

However, many pointed out that while Mumbai Police were making memes, citizens were crowding public places like Marine Drive. A crowded image of the same went viral over the weekend, raising concerns about social distancing in Mumbai.

Sir, pl take care of this distance as well , marine drive is pride of mumbai and it shouldn’t b the cause of virus spread https://t.co/IQdr6ThcdV https://t.co/D1m3yqdEgO — Jitu (@jituk9) June 8, 2020

If this six feet god bless Mumbaikar & Mumbai police pic.twitter.com/IvYIaFWlXG — samir panda (@I_m_samy) June 8, 2020

Ye hai aapka 6 feet ? pic.twitter.com/4b4NTJegir — सौरभ (@Saurabh_968) June 8, 2020

The viral image of Marine Drive from June 6 shows a large number of people walking Marine Drive wearing masks but however, not adhering to the norms of social distancing.

Maharashtra currently has over 82,600 cases of coronavirus with 2,969 deaths.