Mumbai Police Uses Batman Meme to Explain How Not to Wear a Mask

No one does it better than Mumbai Police when it comes to keeping up with latest meme trends on the internet and using them to safety advisories on coronavirus, road safety, and more.

And this time, the witty Twitter handle has done it again by taking a still from the upcoming film 'The Batman' and using it to spread awareness about masks.

In their latest post, they have used a still from the film starring Robert Pattinson as the Batman. While Batman is wearing his suit and mask, Mumbai Police wittily pointed out that this was actually the perfect example of how NOT to wear a mask.

Mumbai police department has captioned the picture as, “How not to wear a mask! #BATforsafetyMAN"

Since being posted, it has garnered over 27 hundred likes and has received all kinds of reactions in the comments.

Meanwhile, the government of Maharashtra has made it compulsory for all people to wear a mask while going out of their house. The state, till now, has reported more than 1,500 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its previous post, the Mumbai Police had shared a still from the trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The photo featured veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and the text band on the image read, “there are people in future who need us”.