Mumbai Police Uses Irrfan Khan's Viral Meme to Pay Tribute to Actor in New Lockdown Message

The demise of Bollywood veteran Irrfan Khan has left people devastated and in a state of melancholy.

In his memory, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to pay a last tribute to the actor by sharing one of his viral memes, and very tactfully roped in an awareness message about coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Khan had recreated international rapper Drake's viral 'Drake Approves' meme for comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB). Since then, the meme had gone to become super viral on social media.

Using the same meme and 'Re-Meme-Bering' the legendary actor, the Mumbai Police said, "You have given the world many ways & means to keep you alive in our memories!"

The post shows, Irrfan Khan disapproving of 'loitering during lockdown' while giving a nod of approval to an 'Irrfan Khan movie marathon at home' at home.

No sooner had the meme was posted, netizens hailed Mumbai Police's constant and innovative efforts to urge people to stay at home.

One of India's finest actors and a renowned export to Hollywood, Khan succumbed to cancer after battling with the disease for nearly two year.